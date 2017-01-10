Tuesday Jan 10, 2017
The Town of Athabascas council has filled the positions on committees left…
The Town of Athabascas council has filled the positions on committees left…
Tuesday Jan 3, 2017
Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…
Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival one to check out
Saturday Jan 14, 2017
Grab your coat, hat, toque and mitts and embrace this weekends sunny, crisp weather.
Banff RCMP shut down illegal marijuana dispensary
Thursday Jan 12, 2017
Thursday Jan 12, 2017
After waiting nearly a year to hear the news, a Syrian family learned it would be emigrating to Okotoks in December.
Few surprises in this year's bird count
Wednesday Jan 11, 2017
The bird with a face-full of jam was once again the star of this years St. Albert bird count.
Endurance and hard work kept the Athabasca Hawks in command against the Edson…
École Plamondons girls volleyball team did not get a podium finish in…
The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.
First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…
Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.
They say that the devil is in the details.
Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.
Further to my question to you at the AAMDC Convention, November 17, that I was unable to finish as the microphone was cut off.
Upload a photo for your chance to win prizes from local sponsors.
10/25/16
10/25/16
10/06/16
09/28/16
09/28/16
05/24/16
Poll Results:
How are your New Year's resolutions going?
|Great – keeping them
|18%
|There have been a few slipups
|9%
|They were out the window on Jan. 2
|0%
|Just fine – I didn't make any
|73%
Picture Perfect Wedding Photo Contest!
January 13, 2017
January 10, 2017
January 10, 2017