    Days before Christmas, Aspen Regional Water Services Commission was left in dire straits when not one but two of the system's pumps broke.

    With a wink to the crowd, a slight bend at the knee and a ceremonious change into the royal blue presidential robes, Dr. Neil Fassina was installed as the eighth president of Athabasca University on Jan. 11.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Athabasca County council briefs

Concerns about the pool project were brought forward to Athabasca County council on Jan. 10 by the Athabasca Concerned Citizen Committee.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

CAO hunt continues unsuccessfully

The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Dancin in the New Year

Dancin in the New Year

The rhythmic sounds of polka music filled Smith Hall as families broke bread and at celebrated Ukrainian New Years together on Jan. 14.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Midget A Hawks hangin tough

Playing on the road with a shorthanded, banged-up team, Midget A Hawks coach…

    Healing garden construction to begin this summer

    Saturday Jan 21, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Several St.-Albert-area projects including a healing garden will move forward thanks to about $400,000 in federal matching grant money.

    Bragg Creek author wins Order of Canada

    Thursday Jan 19, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    When Jacqueline Guest used to write children's books in the evenings, as a single mother after putting her two daughters to bed, she never imagined being …

    Gravel pits pose significant health risk, doctor

    Thursday Jan 19, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A growing consensus from Rocky View County residents in divisions 8 and 9 that more gravel pits are not welcome in residential areas is being propelled by fears of health …

    Gendur leaves legacy in WHL

    Thursday Jan 19, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    At Cochrane Generals games, head coach Dan Gendur is the strong and silent type  pacing on the bench, intently watching plays, communicating privately with his team.

    Okotokian seriously injuried in collision

    Wednesday Jan 18, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    An Okotoks woman was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Calgary with serious head injuries following a vehicle collision on Highway 7 west of Okotoks early this morning.

    Heartland marks decade milestone

    Wednesday Jan 18, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    Another season of wrangling horses and battling unpredictable weather has wrapped up in the Foothills for a popular television series, marking a milestone in Canadian …

    Mayor Nolan Crouse intends to run for Alberta Liberal Party …

    Wednesday Jan 18, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse has announced his intention to run for the leader of the Alberta Liberal Party while still finishing his term as municipal leader.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

EPC girls team wins bronze

EPC girls team wins bronze

The Edwin Parr Composite senior girls basketball team ended up third in an Edson tournament last weekend, with a nail-biting bronze medal…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

Pee Wee Hawks wreak Havoc

Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Hawks soar in doubleheader

Hawks soar in doubleheader

Endurance and hard work kept the Athabasca Hawks in command against the Edson Eagles as they took them down 3-1 and 6-0 in two back-to-…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Volleyball player grins and Bears it

After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Editorial

Walking on thin ice

It goes without saying that water is an critical part of life.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Reduce the complaining

First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection  a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Editorial

Open doors

The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Editorial

Online-only survey leaves some opinions out

Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Editorial

Pool party lacks teeth

They say that the devil is in the details.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Letters to the Editor

'Take back what is ours'

Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.

