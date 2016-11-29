Tuesday Nov 29, 2016
Nobody in Boyle was afraid to step on the scale during the Santas Anonymous…
Nobody in Boyle was afraid to step on the scale during the Santas Anonymous…
With cuts to one of its integral grants, the Magnificent River Rats Festival…
Ice Castle rebuilt bigger and more dramatic
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Winter in the Edmonton area is cold. But it can also be stunning, especially at the spectacular ice castle just inside the entrance at Hawrelak Park.
Annual Cochrane event to help girls a world away
Marathon Man Martin Parnell couldnt help but be moved by a group of girls and women who risked everything to run with him through the hills of Afghanistan last month.
Opposing politicians divided on how pipelines, carbon tax…
While fourth quarter economic forecasts are indicating Alberta may have hit the lowest point and is on the upswing for 2017, questions remain on how a provincial (or …
Family trumpets organ and tissue donation as the best gift…
Wednesday Dec 28, 2016
There are few gifts better to give or receive than the gifts of life. Thats the message being offered by one Morinville family whose patriarch is celebrating his fifth …
Penhold may start cracking down on speed
Tuesday Dec 27, 2016
PENHOLD - The community may take a second look at posted speed limits along Highway 2A through town after a child going to school was struck by a car while walking …
The Boyle School Huskies girls volleyball team climbed the ranks at the 1A…
Young hockey players from Atom to Bantam levels, had the opportunity to enhance …
They say that the devil is in the details.
Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.
Further to my question to you at the AAMDC Convention, November 17, that I was unable to finish as the microphone was cut off.
The current town council is a disaster waiting to explode, and every week the circus gets larger. While major items, such as the Old Brick School, the Library, the carbon tax, infrastructure, increased taxes from other levels of government,…
The Riverfront Design Review Committee unveiled its new park concept on Nov. 9, and while the plans look promising, care should be taken to ensure that the park works practically for the people of Athabasca.
The pool is quite likely to go ahead, barring some major impediment. How it will proceed is still up for debate.
10/25/16
10/25/16
10/06/16
09/28/16
09/28/16
05/24/16
Poll Results:
Have you been shopping for locally for holiday gifts?
|Yes, all of it
|17%
|Yes, some of it
|67%
|I shop in the city
|17%
|I shop online
|0%
December 6, 2016
December 6, 2016
Vagina Monologues coming to Athabasca
December 6, 2016