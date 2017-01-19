Thursday Jan 19, 2017
The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.
Playing on the road with a shorthanded, banged-up team, Midget A Hawks coach…
Healing garden construction to begin this summer
Saturday Jan 21, 2017
Several St.-Albert-area projects including a healing garden will move forward thanks to about $400,000 in federal matching grant money.
Bragg Creek author wins Order of Canada
Gravel pits pose significant health risk, doctor
A growing consensus from Rocky View County residents in divisions 8 and 9 that more gravel pits are not welcome in residential areas is being propelled by fears of health …
At Cochrane Generals games, head coach Dan Gendur is the strong and silent type pacing on the bench, intently watching plays, communicating privately with his team.
Okotokian seriously injuried in collision
An Okotoks woman was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Calgary with serious head injuries following a vehicle collision on Highway 7 west of Okotoks early this morning.
Heartland marks decade milestone
Another season of wrangling horses and battling unpredictable weather has wrapped up in the Foothills for a popular television series, marking a milestone in Canadian …
Mayor Nolan Crouse intends to run for Alberta Liberal Party …
Wednesday Jan 18, 2017
St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse has announced his intention to run for the leader of the Alberta Liberal Party while still finishing his term as municipal leader.
Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…
After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-…
It goes without saying that water is an critical part of life.
First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…
The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.
Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.
They say that the devil is in the details.
Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.
Poll Results:
How are your New Year's resolutions going?
|Great – keeping them
|18%
|There have been a few slipups
|9%
|They were out the window on Jan. 2
|0%
|Just fine – I didn't make any
|73%
AU moves into very bright future
January 19, 2017
Athabasca County council briefs
January 19, 2017