Thursday Jan 19, 2017
The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.
The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.
Playing on the road with a shorthanded, banged-up team, Midget A Hawks coach…
Social media post leads to suspect
It all started with a Facebook post.
Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports
The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.
New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language
A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …
Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.
Vader sentenced to life in prison
Wednesday Jan 25, 2017
Healing garden construction to begin this summer
Saturday Jan 21, 2017
Several St.-Albert-area projects including a healing garden will move forward thanks to about $400,000 in federal matching grant money.
Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…
After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-…
It goes without saying that water is an critical part of life.
First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…
The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.
Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.
They say that the devil is in the details.
Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.
Upload a photo for your chance to win prizes from local sponsors.
10/25/16
10/25/16
10/06/16
09/28/16
09/28/16
05/24/16
Poll Results:
How are your New Year's resolutions going?
|Great – keeping them
|18%
|There have been a few slipups
|9%
|They were out the window on Jan. 2
|0%
|Just fine – I didn't make any
|73%
AU moves into very bright future
January 19, 2017
Athabasca County council briefs
January 19, 2017
January 19, 2017