  • Let the sun shine down



    Its official. The new Edwin Parr Composite School will be powering their building with solar energy after receiving some last-minute funding from the Alberta government.

  • Nichole Adams resigns from town council



    Town of Athabasca Coun. Nichole Adams resigned from council on Dec. 30.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Municipal inspectors call for public input

Municipal inspectors call for public input

The officials conducting the municipal inspection of the Town of Athabasca are asking for public input.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Passed at the 11th-last hour

With less than 12 hours left in 2016, the Town of Athabasca passed all three…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Blazing Saddles on Athabascan stage

Blazing Saddles on Athabascan stage

Brush off your Stetsons and load your guns.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Hawks soar in doubleheader

Endurance and hard work kept the Athabasca Hawks in command against the Edson…

    One dead in shooting after RCMP serve arrest warrant

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    UPDATE: On Sunday (Jan. 8), Deangelo Powderface turned himself in to Cochrane RCMP. Police are no longer looking for anyone in regards to …

    Man killed during homicide investigation

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A man is dead after a homicide investigation in Morley resulted in a fire fight between RCMP and one suspect.

    Vader lawyer asks for time served

    Saturday Jan 7, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    The Travis Vader case will finally be over Jan. 25 when Justice Denny Thomas announces his sentencing decision.

    Take a bite out of the Big Taste

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Banff's Big Taste returns in January and the annual culinary event is bigger and even tastier than ever.

  • Canmore in hunt for Russia's lost world cup races

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Canmore has launched a last minute push to bring either the 2017 youth/world junior biathlon championship in February or biathlon world cup races in March 2017 to town.

    Torch identified as trigger for Mount Royal fire

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Almost 300 people escaped unharmed as fire ripped through the upper levels of Banffs historical Mount Royal Hotel in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 29) ­ one …

    Boy with cystic fibrosis meets the team that played in his…

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Four-year-old Nate Chapin dazzled a dressing room of champion hockey players last week  all who wanted a chance to meet the little boy with cystic fibrosis and let him …

    Cochrane restaurants get recognition

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    New year, new foods to try?

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Social media channels were abuzz this week with talk of the provincial carbon tax, which came into effect on Jan.1.

    Vader sentencing hearing continues

    Wednesday Jan 4, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Travis Vaders application for sentence reduction in relation to alleged Charter violations was denied in part by the court Tuesday.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Volleyball player grins and Bears it

Volleyball player grins and Bears it

After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-old Sam Elgert knows he can compete at the highest level.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Hawks fly to provincials

École Plamondons girls volleyball team did not get a podium finish in…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Huskies get fourth in show

Huskies get fourth in show

The Boyle School Huskies girls volleyball team climbed the ranks at the 1A provincial tournament this weekend, taking fourth place.

Wednesday Nov 16, 2016

Midget Hawks bankrupt Junior Barons

The Athabasca Hawks Midget A Team dominated the visiting Junior Barons from…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Online-only survey leaves some opinions out

Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Pool party lacks teeth

They say that the devil is in the details.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

'Take back what is ours'

Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.

Tuesday Nov 22, 2016

Open letter to the Honorable Minister Danielle Larivee

Further to my question to you at the AAMDC Convention, November 17, that I was unable to finish as the microphone was cut off.

Thursday Nov 17, 2016

Council owes ratepayers opportunity to decide on pool

The current town council is a disaster waiting to explode, and every week the circus gets larger. While major items, such as the Old Brick School, the Library, the carbon tax, infrastructure, increased taxes from other levels of government,…

Wednesday Nov 16, 2016

Words on the riverfront

The Riverfront Design Review Committee unveiled its new park concept on Nov. 9, and while the plans look promising, care should be taken to ensure that the park works practically for the people of Athabasca.

