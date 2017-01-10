  • Shoreline heaves on Baptiste Lake



    Some homeowners in the Summer Village of Sunset Beach are experiencing land damage this winter due to a strange mix of conditions on Baptiste Lake.

Top Stories

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local News

SCARS hounded with pups

SCARS hounded with pups

While Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) Athabasca tends to experience an annual increase of animal intakes over the Christmas…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local News

Town fills committee seats

The Town of Athabascas council has filled the positions on committees left…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local News

Blazing Saddles on Athabascan stage

Blazing Saddles on Athabascan stage

Brush off your Stetsons and load your guns.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

Pee Wee Hawks wreak Havoc

Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…

From Around The Province

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival  one to check out

    Saturday Jan 14, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Grab your coat, hat, toque and mitts and embrace this weekends sunny, crisp weather.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Banff RCMP shut down illegal marijuana dispensary

    Thursday Jan 12, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Banff RCMP have shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary in the resort town this week, executing a search warrant on the recently opened smoke shop in the …

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Syrians find refuge in town

    Thursday Jan 12, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    After waiting nearly a year to hear the news, a Syrian family learned it would be emigrating to Okotoks in December.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Few surprises in this year's bird count

    Wednesday Jan 11, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    The bird with a face-full of jam was once again the star of this years St. Albert bird count.

Sports

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

EPC girls team wins bronze

EPC girls team wins bronze

The Edwin Parr Composite senior girls basketball team ended up third in an Edson tournament last weekend, with a nail-biting bronze medal…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Hawks soar in doubleheader

Endurance and hard work kept the Athabasca Hawks in command against the Edson…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Volleyball player grins and Bears it

Volleyball player grins and Bears it

After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-old Sam Elgert knows he can compete at the highest level.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Local Sports

Hawks fly to provincials

École Plamondons girls volleyball team did not get a podium finish in…

More Sports...

Opinion

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Editorial

Open doors

The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Reduce the complaining

First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection  a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Editorial

Online-only survey leaves some opinions out

Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Editorial

Pool party lacks teeth

They say that the devil is in the details.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Letters to the Editor

'Take back what is ours'

Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.

Tuesday Nov 22, 2016

Letters to the Editor

Open letter to the Honorable Minister Danielle Larivee

Further to my question to you at the AAMDC Convention, November 17, that I was unable to finish as the microphone was cut off.

More Opinion...

Contests

Latest Galleries

WebPoll

Poll Results:

How are your New Year's resolutions going?

Great – keeping them 18%
There have been a few slipups 9%
They were out the window on Jan. 2 0%
Just fine – I didn't make any 73%

Show Results from Previous Polls

Latest eEdition

eEdition
Click Here for the Latest eEdition.
Past editions can be accessed by clicking the 'Archive' tab on the left from the current eEdition.

Community Events

Upcoming Events
  