Thursday Jan 19, 2017
The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.
The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.
Playing on the road with a shorthanded, banged-up team, Midget A Hawks coach…
Saturday Jan 28, 2017
Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …
No simple answer to bear deaths on rails
Thursday Jan 26, 2017
After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …
Social media post leads to suspect
It all started with a Facebook post.
Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports
The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.
New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language
A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …
Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.
Vader sentenced to life in prison
Wednesday Jan 25, 2017
Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…
After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-…
It goes without saying that water is an critical part of life.
First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…
The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.
Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.
They say that the devil is in the details.
10/25/16
10/25/16
10/06/16
09/28/16
09/28/16
05/24/16
Poll Results:
How are your New Year's resolutions going?
|Great – keeping them
|18%
|There have been a few slipups
|9%
|They were out the window on Jan. 2
|0%
|Just fine – I didn't make any
|73%
AU moves into very bright future
January 19, 2017
Athabasca County council briefs
January 19, 2017
January 19, 2017