  • Pool plans unveiled at open house



    Enthusiasm was high at the pool design committees open house on Dec. 1, where local residents got a glimpse of what the new facility could look like.

  • Vagina Monologues coming to Athabasca



    A sense of excitement and unity came over the Athabasca Train Station on Nov. 27, as women gathered to discuss the upcoming local performance of the Vagina Monologues.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Temporary camping bylaw goes down the drain

Like the contents in a septic tank, a proposed temporary camping bylaw for Athabasca has gone down the tubes after being defeated by…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Weighing in for the holidays

Nobody in Boyle was afraid to step on the scale during the Santas Anonymous…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Town heads to Court of Queens Bench

The Town of Athabasca has filed an application to Court of Queens Bench to disqualify and remove two of its councillors.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

River Rats trying to stay afloat

With cuts to one of its integral grants, the Magnificent River Rats Festival…

    Ice Castle rebuilt bigger and more dramatic

    Saturday Dec 31, 2016

    St. Albert Gazette

    Winter in the Edmonton area is cold. But it can also be stunning, especially at the spectacular ice castle just inside the entrance at Hawrelak Park.

    Annual Cochrane event to help girls a world away

    Thursday Dec 29, 2016

    Cochrane Eagle

    Marathon Man Martin Parnell couldnt help but be moved by a group of girls and women who risked everything to run with him through the hills of Afghanistan last month.

    Opposing politicians divided on how pipelines, carbon tax…

    Thursday Dec 29, 2016

    Cochrane Eagle

    While fourth quarter economic forecasts are indicating Alberta may have hit the lowest point and is on the upswing for 2017, questions remain on how a provincial (or …

    Family trumpets organ and tissue donation as the best gift…

    Wednesday Dec 28, 2016

    St. Albert Gazette

    There are few gifts better to give or receive than the gifts of life. Thats the message being offered by one Morinville family whose patriarch is celebrating his fifth …

    Penhold may start cracking down on speed

    Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

    Innisfail Province

    PENHOLD - The community may take a second look at posted speed limits along Highway 2A through town after a child going to school was struck by a car while walking …

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Hawks fly to provincials

École Plamondons girls volleyball team did not get a podium finish in provincials last weekend, after finishing fifth in their pool, but…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Huskies get fourth in show

The Boyle School Huskies girls volleyball team climbed the ranks at the 1A…

Wednesday Nov 16, 2016

Midget Hawks bankrupt Junior Barons

The Athabasca Hawks Midget A Team dominated the visiting Junior Barons from Fort McMurray on Nov. 13 with a score of 10-4.

Wednesday Nov 16, 2016

Learning from the best

Young hockey players from Atom to Bantam levels, had the opportunity to enhance …

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Pool party lacks teeth

They say that the devil is in the details.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

'Take back what is ours'

Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.

Tuesday Nov 22, 2016

Open letter to the Honorable Minister Danielle Larivee

Further to my question to you at the AAMDC Convention, November 17, that I was unable to finish as the microphone was cut off.

Thursday Nov 17, 2016

Council owes ratepayers opportunity to decide on pool

The current town council is a disaster waiting to explode, and every week the circus gets larger. While major items, such as the Old Brick School, the Library, the carbon tax, infrastructure, increased taxes from other levels of government,…

Wednesday Nov 16, 2016

Words on the riverfront

The Riverfront Design Review Committee unveiled its new park concept on Nov. 9, and while the plans look promising, care should be taken to ensure that the park works practically for the people of Athabasca.

Wednesday Nov 9, 2016

Swimming in details

The pool is quite likely to go ahead, barring some major impediment. How it will proceed is still up for debate.

