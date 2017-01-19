Thursday Jan 19, 2017
The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.
Playing on the road with a shorthanded, banged-up team, Midget A Hawks coach…
Saturday Feb 4, 2017
Shayne Kawalilak loves camping, especially in the winter.
Former Gens players re-live glory of championship wins
Picture it: 2008.
Two sets of human remains were found west of Cochrane this past week.
Calgary EMS demand slows rural response, paramedics
Wednesday Feb 1, 2017
Shannon Kleibrink was crowned the Queen of Hearts at the 2017 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties.
The Town of Okotoks should ban the sale of dogs and cats in commercial properties in Okotoks, say people at a Jan. 29 demonstration in front of a local pet store.
Kleibrink back on top of Alberta
Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…
After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-…
It goes without saying that water is an critical part of life.
First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…
The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.
Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.
Poll Results:
How are your New Year's resolutions going?
|Great – keeping them
|18%
|There have been a few slipups
|9%
|They were out the window on Jan. 2
|0%
|Just fine – I didn't make any
|73%
AU moves into very bright future
January 19, 2017
February 1, 2017
Athabasca County council briefs
January 19, 2017