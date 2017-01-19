  • Nearly lost the gravy



    Days before Christmas, Aspen Regional Water Services Commission was left in dire straits when not one but two of the system's pumps broke.

  • AU moves into very bright future



    With a wink to the crowd, a slight bend at the knee and a ceremonious change into the royal blue presidential robes, Dr. Neil Fassina was installed as the eighth president of Athabasca University on Jan. 11.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Athabasca County council briefs

Concerns about the pool project were brought forward to Athabasca County council on Jan. 10 by the Athabasca Concerned Citizen Committee.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

CAO hunt continues unsuccessfully

The Town of Athabascas council is at a stalemate in the hiring of a new chief administrative officer.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Dancin in the New Year

Dancin in the New Year

The rhythmic sounds of polka music filled Smith Hall as families broke bread and at celebrated Ukrainian New Years together on Jan. 14.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Midget A Hawks hangin tough

Playing on the road with a shorthanded, banged-up team, Midget A Hawks coach…

    Social media post leads to suspect

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    It all started with a Facebook post.

    Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …

    'We need more' RVS

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.

    Vader sentenced to life in prison

    Wednesday Jan 25, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    In an intense moment of relief to the family, an Alberta justice sentenced Travis Vader to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years for killing …

    Healing garden construction to begin this summer

    Saturday Jan 21, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Several St.-Albert-area projects including a healing garden will move forward thanks to about $400,000 in federal matching grant money.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

EPC girls team wins bronze

EPC girls team wins bronze

The Edwin Parr Composite senior girls basketball team ended up third in an Edson tournament last weekend, with a nail-biting bronze medal…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

Pee Wee Hawks wreak Havoc

Athabascas Pee Wee A Hawks beat the Hinton Havoc by a landslide in a home…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Hawks soar in doubleheader

Hawks soar in doubleheader

Endurance and hard work kept the Athabasca Hawks in command against the Edson Eagles as they took them down 3-1 and 6-0 in two back-to-…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Volleyball player grins and Bears it

After playing against some of the provinces top volleyball players, 16-year-…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Walking on thin ice

It goes without saying that water is an critical part of life.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Letter: Reduce the complaining

First, let me state that I did not vote for the NDP. I did not like their approach to Environmental Protection  a Carbon Tax. That being said, the majority of Albertans voted the NDP into power with a vast majority. Now the Carbon Tax is…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Open doors

The way the Town of Athabasca council meeting on Jan. 3 ended seems innocuous enough on paper.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Online-only survey leaves some opinions out

Education, income, age and location – these are all factors that effect the likelihood that a person knows how to use the internet well.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Pool party lacks teeth

They say that the devil is in the details.

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

'Take back what is ours'

Athabasca...It's time we let our town council know we are tired of their infighting, name calling and dysfunctionality.

